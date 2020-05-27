UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Can Return To Afghanistan If Needed After Withdrawal

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:50 AM

Trump Says US Can Return to Afghanistan if Needed After Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press conference said the United States can return to Afghanistan if necessary after it withdraws its forces from the country.

"We can always go back if we have to, if we have to go back we'll go back and we'll go back raging," Trump said on Tuesday.

Trump said he does not have a timetable for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan but noted there are less than 8,000 US troops in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters the United States is on track to reduce its military presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops by July.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of negotiations. The peace deal came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks and Taliban assurances to not support terrorist groups.

