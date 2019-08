President Donald Trump on said that the United States and China had scheduled trade talks for Thursday that would be conducted at a "different level."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) President Donald Trump on said that the United States and China had scheduled trade talks for Thursday that would be conducted at a "different level."

"There's a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox news Radio. "We have been talking, we continue to talk."