Trump Says US, China to Pick New Location for Signing Trade Deal After Chile Cancels APEC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and China are working to choose a new location to sign a preliminary trade deal following Chile 's cancellation of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had been expected to sign Phase One of the bilateral trade deal at the November 16-17 APEC summit in Santiago, but host nation Chile on Wednesday canceled the gathering due to domestic unrest.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances. The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!" Trump said via Twitter.