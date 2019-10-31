UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US, China To Pick New Location For Signing Trade Deal After Chile Cancels APEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:25 PM

Trump Says US, China to Pick New Location for Signing Trade Deal After Chile Cancels APEC

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and China are working to choose a new location to sign a preliminary trade deal following Chile's cancellation of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and China are working to choose a new location to sign a preliminary trade deal following Chile's cancellation of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had been expected to sign Phase One of the bilateral trade deal at the November 16-17 APEC summit in Santiago, but host nation Chile on Wednesday canceled the gathering due to domestic unrest.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances. The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!" Trump said via Twitter.

Related Topics

USA China Twitter Trump Santiago Chile United States SITE November Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Emphasizes the Importance of Science, Technolo ..

8 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s tourism organisation signs MoC with E ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Belgian life scien ..

12 minutes ago

OIC condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Soldiers i ..

14 minutes ago

Three days left to apply for Launchpad 14

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.