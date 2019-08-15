UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has To Be Concluded 'On Our Terms'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:23 PM

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has to Be Concluded 'On Our Terms'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any trade deal with China has to be reached on US terms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any trade deal with China has to be reached on US terms.

"We are making tremendous progress. China, frankly, would love to make a deal, and it's gotta be a deal on proper terms," Trump said during a radio interview. "It's gotta be a deal, frankly, on our terms, otherwise what's the purpose."

Trump reiterated during the interview that he does not blame China for the current situation, but does blame previous US administrations.

Trump said the United States had to take on China because Beijing was ripping off Washington.

"They were taking out $500 billion a year, and that's not including intellectual property theft, so I had to do it," Trump said.

On Tuesday, the US Trade Representative announced that the United States will postpone the decision to implement an additional 10 percent tariffs on some Chinese imports until December 15.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Beijing Progress United States June December 2018 Billion Love

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy hosts roundtable meeting on tolerance ..

26 minutes ago

Modi's hegemonic policies on IoK expose secular fa ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Independence Day observed as Black Day in K ..

3 minutes ago

PHA stages rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

OIC condemns ongoing curfew, communications blacko ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Accuses Washington of Deliberate Attempts t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.