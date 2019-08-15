Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has to Be Concluded 'On Our Terms'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any trade deal with China has to be reached on US terms

"We are making tremendous progress. China, frankly, would love to make a deal, and it's gotta be a deal on proper terms," Trump said during a radio interview. "It's gotta be a deal, frankly, on our terms, otherwise what's the purpose."

Trump reiterated during the interview that he does not blame China for the current situation, but does blame previous US administrations.

Trump said the United States had to take on China because Beijing was ripping off Washington.

"They were taking out $500 billion a year, and that's not including intellectual property theft, so I had to do it," Trump said.

On Tuesday, the US Trade Representative announced that the United States will postpone the decision to implement an additional 10 percent tariffs on some Chinese imports until December 15.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.