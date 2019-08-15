UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has To Concluded 'On Our Terms'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:16 PM

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has to Concluded 'On Our Terms'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any trade deal with China has to be reached on US terms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any trade deal with China has to be reached on US terms.

"We are making tremendous progress. China, frankly, would love to make a deal, and it's gotta be a deal on proper terms," Trump said during a radio interview. "It's gotta be a deal, frankly, on our terms, otherwise what's the purpose."

Trump reiterated during the interview that he does not blame China for the current situation, but does blame previous US administrations.

On Tuesday, the US Trade Representative announced that the United States will postpone the decision to implement an additional 10 percent tariffs on some Chinese imports until December 15.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.

