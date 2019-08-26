UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US-China Trade Talks Back On Track After Beijing's Call

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Trump Says US-China Trade Talks Back on Track After Beijing's Call

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that China called the United States in an attempt to make progress in reaching a trade deal that would end the ongoing dispute between the world's two largest economies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday said that China called the United States in an attempt to make progress in reaching a trade deal that would end the ongoing dispute between the world's two largest economies.

"I have great respect for the fact that China called. They want to make a deal," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

Trump said that he believed Washington and Beijing will be able to negotiation a trade agreement because both nations are now dealing "on proper terms."

Trump said in a Twitter statement on Monday that trade talks between the two nations are underway.

"Great respect for the fact that President Xi & his Representatives want "calm resolution." So impressed that they are willing to come out & state the facts so accurately.

This is why he is a great leader & representing a great country. Talks are continuing!" Trump said.

Trade tensions between the United States and China escalated on Friday, when the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of US goods, with some taking effect on September 1 and others on December 15, and a 25-percent duty being introduced on US cars.

Later on Friday, Trump said that Washington would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from the current rate of 25 percent starting October 1. In addition, the tariffs would be raised to 15 percent from 10 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from September 1.

Related Topics

Resolution World China Washington Twitter France Trump Beijing Progress United States September October December From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in GCC Meteorology and Climate ..

9 minutes ago

Over 46,000 Pakistani pilgrims return home from Ha ..

18 seconds ago

DG Rescue returns home after visiting emergency se ..

20 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board facilitation center re ..

21 seconds ago

Chinese shares close lower Monday

23 seconds ago

Lebanese President, UN Special Envoy Hold Talks in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.