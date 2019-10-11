UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US-China Trade Talks Going 'Very Well'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that the latest round of trade talks with China was conducted in a satisfactory way.

"We just completed a negotiation with China. We are doing very well, we have another one tomorrow," Trump told reporters on Thursday.

Trump added that he is set to meet with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Liu and his delegation opened negotiations in Washington with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The talks come just days before Washington's planned increase of trade tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25 percent to 30 percent on October 15.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

