Trump Says US Constructing Many Hypersonic Missiles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United States is currently constructing many hypersonic missiles, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday on Iran's missile attacks in Iraq.

