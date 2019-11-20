UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Continues To Negotiate With China On Trade

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:53 PM

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his administration continues to negotiate with China on the issue of trade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his administration continues to negotiate with China on the issue of trade.

"We continue to talk to China," Trump said.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he would raise tariffs on Chinese products and services if a deal in the trade negotiations is not reached.

The United States and China are expected to sign a "Phase One" trade agreement later this year. The Phase One deal is expected to cover key trade issues, including intellectual property, financial services and US agricultural exports.

China had also agreed to purchase $40 to $50 billion of US agricultural goods under the Phase One trade deal, according to Trump.

China's Vice Premier Liu He said the trade negotiations must be conducted on the basis of equal and mutual respect to address the two countries' core concerns.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war.

