UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Available After Right After November Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says US Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Available After Right After November Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a pre-recorded video message that a novel coronavirus vaccine will be available in the United States after the November 3 election.

"I think we should have it before the election, but frankly, the politics gets in the way and that's Okay, they want to play their games," Trump said on Wednesday. "It's going to be right after the election."

Related Topics

Election Trump United States November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

3 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

3 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

4 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

3 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

3 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.