Trump Says US Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Available After Right After November Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a pre-recorded video message that a novel coronavirus vaccine will be available in the United States after the November 3 election.

"I think we should have it before the election, but frankly, the politics gets in the way and that's Okay, they want to play their games," Trump said on Wednesday. "It's going to be right after the election."