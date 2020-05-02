Trump Says US COVID-19 Death Toll Projected to Be Below 100,000

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during remarks at the White House that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in the United States is projected to be under 100,000.

"Hopefully, we're going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost," Trump said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn announced the agency has authorized the emergency use of the Remdesivir drug for COVID-19 treatments.

The Trump administration previously projected the VOCID-19 death toll to be between 60,000 to 70,000.

The United States has more than 64,300 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,094,640 confirmed cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.