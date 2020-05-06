Trump Says US Death Toll Projections 'Out of Whack,' Pushes for Economic Reopening

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump in an interview with ABC news called studies estimating potential large numbers of US deaths from the coronavirus as untrustworthy and often "out of whack," continuing his push for the reopening of the economy amid the health crisis.

Earlier in the week, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations said that the US death toll may reach over 134,000 by August. Another study by the Johns Hopkins University, cited by US media outlets, warned that the US daily death rate from the coronavirus might double if the reopening is rushed.

"These models have been so wrong from day one, both on the low side and up side, they've been so wrong and so out of whack and they keep making new models and they're wrong," Trump said in the interview, when asked to comment on the studies.

Speaking to the broadcaster during his first trip outside Washington DC since the pandemic took hold of the country, Trump said that mitigation measures may continue in the workplace.

"We can be in place and work in place and also mitigate, we've done it right but now we have to get back to work," Trump went on to say.

Late last week, Trump bumped up his estimate for the final death toll to be as high as 100,000 from earlier statements that 50,000 US citizens may die from the virus.

As of Wednesday, the US has over 1.2 million cases of infection and more than 71,000 deaths from COVID-19.