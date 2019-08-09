Trump Says US Deputy Intel Chief Gordon to Leave on August 15

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Deputy National Intelligence Director Sue Gordon will join her boss Dan Coats in stepping down next week.

"Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career. I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her.

Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly," Trump said via Twitter on Thursday.

Trump had been considering naming Gordon to the position of acting intelligence chief after Coats resigned. Some believed Gordon should have automatically filled the position until a permanent leader was tapped.