UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Developing Hypersonic Missile 17 Times Faster Than Currently Available

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Says US Developing Hypersonic Missile 17 Times Faster Than Currently Available

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the United States is developing a hypersonic missile that is 17 times faster compared to the fastest missile the military currently has available.

"[We're] building right now incredible military equipment...

We have, I call it the Super Duper Missile, and I heard the other night 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now," Trump said.

Trump added that the missile should be superior to missiles being developed by Russia and China.

Russian and Chinese demonstrations of new hypersonic missiles in recent years have prompted the United States to revive previously mothballed efforts to develop such missiles.

Related Topics

Russia China Trump Superior United States

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

45 minutes ago

Wallaby flanker Gill leaves Lyon

54 seconds ago

Mega projects approved for Peshawar: Kamran Bangas ..

56 seconds ago

Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in ..

57 seconds ago

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus cr ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.