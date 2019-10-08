Trump Says US Developing 'Tremendous New' Weapons, 'Genius' of Submarines

The United States is currently developing new weapons, which "nobody can even believe," including "the genius" of submarines, President Donald Trump said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States is currently developing new weapons, which "nobody can even believe," including "the genius" of submarines, President Donald Trump said.

"We have tremendous new weapons under development now. We have weapons that nobody can even believe. We're going to be making some stops over the next four or five weeks. Some we show, some we don't show," Trump told reporters on Monday after the signing of a US-Japan trade agreement.

He also noted that the United States had "renovated and rebuilt" its nuclear power and was also working on cutting-edge submarines.

"We're building submarines the likes of which has � they've never been even thought of before, the genius of them.

Hopefully and hope to God we never have to use them," he added.

The statement was made in the context of the planned troop withdrawal from Syria. Trump claimed that China and Russia were "most disappointed" by his move as "they love" that Washington was "spending tremendous amounts of money instead of continuing to build our forces."

The comments notably followed a military parade in Beijing marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. At the event, China showcased its JL-2 submarine-launched ballistic missile and DF-100 (Dongfeng-100) hypersonic cruise missile among other advanced military equipment.