Trump Says US Does Not Seek Regime Change in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The United States does not seek a regime change in Iran, but wants the Islamic Republic to immediately stop regional "aggression," including via proxies, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"We don't seek the regime change, however the Iranian regime's aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbors must end and must end now," Trump said in a televised statement from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Tensions are high across the middle East after Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by Trump.