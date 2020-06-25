Trump Says US 'Doing Very Well' In Negotiating Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Wednesday that the United States is doing very well in negotiating a nuclear arms treaty with Russia.
"We also are working with Russia right now on an arms treaty, which is a big thing, nuclear arms specifically," Trump said. "I think I can say... we're doing very well on that."