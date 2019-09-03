Trump Says US 'Doing Very Well' in Trade Negotiations With China

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday the United States is doing very well in the trade talks with China , but the conditions for a trade deal would get much tougher should Beijing act on the assumption that there will be a change in the White House in the 2020 elections.

"We are doing very well in our negotiations with China," Trump said via Twitter. "While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of "ripoff USA"($600 B/year), 16 months plus is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot."

Trump warned said his likely reelection in 2020 would make a new trade deal much more difficult for China, which will meantime suffer significant economic losses.

"And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get much tougher! In the meantime, China's Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!" Trump said.

Trade tensions between the United States and China escalated in late August 23 as China said it will apply tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent on $75 billion worth of US goods and a 25-percent duty on US cars.

Later on that day, Trump said that the United States would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from the current rate of 25 percent starting on October 1.

A week later Trump said US tariffs on Chinese goods will be imposed as scheduled, but also emphasized that trade negotiations with Beijing continue.