Trump says US economy the 'envy' of world

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted the American economy as the "envy of the world" as he launched his 2020 reelection bid at a rally in Florida.

"Our country is now thriving, prosperous and booming and it's soaring to incredible new heights," Trump told the cheering crowd.

"Our economy is the envy of the world. Perhaps the greatest economy we've had in the history of our country," said the US leader, who is betting that a strong economy will help persuade the country to give him a second term.