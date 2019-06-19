UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Economy The 'envy' Of World

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Trump says US economy the 'envy' of world

President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted the American economy as the "envy of the world" as he launched his 2020 reelection bid at a rally in Florida

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted the American economy as the "envy of the world" as he launched his 2020 reelection bid at a rally in Florida.

"Our country is now thriving, prosperous and booming and it's soaring to incredible new heights," Trump told the cheering crowd.

"Our economy is the envy of the world. Perhaps the greatest economy we've had in the history of our country," said the US leader, who is betting that a strong economy will help persuade the country to give him a second term.

