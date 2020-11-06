Trump Says US Election Could Be Decided by Supreme Court, Lots of Litigation Expected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a news conference said the 2020 presidential election could be decided by the Supreme Court, adding that a lot of litigation is expected.

"We think we will win the election very easily, we think there's going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof and it's going to end up perhaps at the highest court on the land," Trump said at the White House on Thursday.