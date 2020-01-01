UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Embassy In Iraq Safe, Threatens Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 02:50 AM

Trump Says US Embassy in Iraq Safe, Threatens Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) President Donald Trump said that the US Embassy in Iraq was safe despite being attacked by pro-Iranian protesters and warned that Tehran would be held fully responsible for any damage caused to any American facilities.

Iraqi protesters earlier in the day stormed the embassy in Baghdad and torched its outer fence in protest against recent airstrikes that targeted the Iranian-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria.

"The US Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE!" Trump said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. "Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!"

