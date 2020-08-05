UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Generals Believe Beirut Blast Was Bomb Attack

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:40 AM

Trump Says US Generals Believe Beirut Blast Was Bomb Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Senior US generals believe that the explosions in Beirut that killed at least 73 people and injured more than 3,000 was a bomb attack, President Donald Trump told a press conference.

"I met with some of our great generals and they seem to feel this was not some kind of manufacturing type of event," Trump told a press conference on Tuesday. "It was a bomb of some kind."

