UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The US objective is not to engage in "endless wars" around the world , President Donald Trump said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

"Around the world our message is clear: America's goal is lasting, America's goal is harmony and America's goal is not to go with these endless wars; wars that never end," Trump said.