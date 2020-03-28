Trump Says US Government Coronavirus Relief Measures May Exceed $6 Trillion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The US government relief measures from the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may exceed $6 trillion, President Donald Trump said at the White House.

"We are talking about $6.2 trillion bill," Trump said on Friday. "This will deliver urgently need relief to our nation's families, workers and businesses."