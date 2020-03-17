UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Government To Back Airlines '100 Percent' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Trump Says US Government to Back Airlines '100 Percent' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that the Federal government will fully support US airline companies to get through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"As far as the airlines are concerned, we're going to back the airlines a hundred percent.

It's not their fault," Trump said. "We're going to be in a position to help the airlines very much."

However, Trump did not provide further details about what his administration proposes to do to help the airlines.

