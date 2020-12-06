UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Has Fastest Hypersonic, 'Hydrosonic' Missiles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Trump Says US Has Fastest Hypersonic, 'Hydrosonic' Missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump told his supporters in the state of Georgia that the US armed forces were now equipped with modern weapons, including new hypersonic and "hydrosonic" missiles, that were superior to any other missiles.

Russian and Chinese demonstrations of new hypersonic missiles in recent years have prompted the United States to step up the development of its own versions. Back in May, Trump said that the United States was developing a hypersonic missile ” to which he sometimes mistakenly refers as "hydrosonic" ” that was 17 times faster than any other US missile and in October, the US president said that the country had already developed a hypersonic missile.

 

"We now have the greatest, most modern military in the history of our country. We have brand new fighter jets, brand new bombers, brand new missiles and rockets. We have hypersonic and hydrosonic [missiles], you know what hydrosonic is? Water. We have them all. We have missiles that go seven times faster than any missile in the world," Trump said on Sunday.

Also touted by the president as a "super duper" missile, an unarmed prototype of a hypersonic glide vehicle was successfully tested in March at the Pacific Missile Range facility in Hawaii, according to the Pentagon. The Defense Department aims at securing a deployable hypersonic missile by 2023.

Related Topics

World Water China Pentagon Trump Vehicle Superior Georgia United States March May October Sunday All

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

1 hour ago

Rescued â€˜Al Bahiyahâ€™ whale shark successfully ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.