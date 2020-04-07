Trump Says US Has Made 'Tremendous' Progress On COVID-19 Therapeutics
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said the United States has made progress developing therapeutics for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"We have made tremendous progress on therapeutics," Trump said on Monday.
Trump said two companies have been approved to develop a vaccine and ten trials are underway.