(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The United States has moved several dangerous Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist fighters from prisons in northern Syria amid the Turkish offensive, US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are taking some of the most dangerous ISIS fighters out, we've taken them out," Trump said. "We're putting them in different locations where it's secure."