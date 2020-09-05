UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Has No Proof On Navalny Case

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Says US Has No Proof on Navalny Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters in a press briefing that the United States has no proof into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We haven't had any proof yet," Trump said on Friday. Trump said his administration is looking into the matter "very seriously."

Trump also said he had no reason to doubt Germany's results.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Germany United States Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

3 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

5 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

5 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

3 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

3 hours ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.