Trump Says US Has No Proof on Navalny Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters in a press briefing that the United States has no proof into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We haven't had any proof yet," Trump said on Friday. Trump said his administration is looking into the matter "very seriously."

Trump also said he had no reason to doubt Germany's results.