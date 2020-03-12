President Donald Trump said in remarks at the White House on Thursday that US officials have not fully determined whether Iran was behind the latest rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) President Donald Trump said in remarks at the White House on Thursday that US officials have not fully determined whether Iran was behind the latest rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq.

"It hasn't been fully determined it was Iran," Trump said. "As you know, it was a rebel group, but most likely it looked like it could be backed by Iran. We'll see what the response is."