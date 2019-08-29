Trump Says US Has To Keep Presence In Afghanistan Even After Reaching Peace Deal
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:35 PM
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States will keep a presence in the Afghanistan even after a peace deal with the Taliban has been reached
"You have to keep a presence," Trump said in a radio interview with Fox news. "If they ever did anything from Afghanistan, we will come back with a force like they have never seen before."