Trump Says US Has to Keep Presence in Afghanistan Even After Reaching Peace Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States will keep a presence in the Afghanistan even after a peace deal with the Taliban has been reached.

"You have to keep a presence," Trump said in a radio interview with Fox news. "If they ever did anything from Afghanistan, we will come back with a force like they have never seen before."