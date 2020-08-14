(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he hopes Russia's vaccine against the novel coronavirus works, but added that he does not have much information about it.

"I don't know much about it. We hope it works," Trump told reporters during a White House briefing.

Russia announced on Tuesday that it became the first country in the world to approve a novel coronavirus vaccine.