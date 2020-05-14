Trump Says US House Democrats' New Coronavirus Relief Bill 'Dead on Arrival'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that the House Democrats' new coronavirus relief bill will be dead on arrival.

"It's, as they say, DOA, dead on arrival," Trump said on Wednesday when asked if he would support the legislation.

Trump criticized the bill because it includes measures on voting and elections.

House Democrats have introduced a new $3 trillion relief package to fund state and local governments and boost stimulus payments for people in need amid the pandemic.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Friday.