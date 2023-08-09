Open Menu

Trump Says US House January 6 Panel Illegally Destroyed Evidence Due To New Subpoena Power

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Trump Says US House January 6 Panel Illegally Destroyed Evidence Due to New Subpoena Power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The US House Select Committee on the January 6 riot destroyed evidence gathered during its investigation after former US President Donald Trump gained subpoena power due to ongoing litigation on the matter, Trump said Tuesday.

"So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ (Department of Justice), it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents," Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social account.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Trump on four criminal charges linked to his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election. The indictment stemmed from an investigation led by Smith.

The panel's purported destruction of evidence is an "egregious criminal act," Trump said. The indictment against Trump must be immediately withdrawn, the former president added.

Trump has repeatedly condemned charges brought against him as a weaponization of the US justice system ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Trump is vying to become the Republican Party nominee.

Related Topics

Election Trump January Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

1 hour ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

9 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

10 hours ago
UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

10 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

10 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

10 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

10 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

10 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From World