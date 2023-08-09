Trump Says US House January 6 Panel Illegally Destroyed Evidence Due to New Subpoena Power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The US House Select Committee on the January 6 riot destroyed evidence gathered during its investigation after former US President Donald Trump gained subpoena power due to ongoing litigation on the matter, Trump said Tuesday.

"So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ (Department of Justice), it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents," Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social account.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Trump on four criminal charges linked to his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election. The indictment stemmed from an investigation led by Smith.

The panel's purported destruction of evidence is an "egregious criminal act," Trump said. The indictment against Trump must be immediately withdrawn, the former president added.

Trump has repeatedly condemned charges brought against him as a weaponization of the US justice system ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Trump is vying to become the Republican Party nominee.