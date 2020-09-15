Trump Says US in Talks With 5 Mideast Countries on Peace Deals With Israel

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that his administration is far along in talks with five countries in the Middle East regarding brokering peace deals with Israel

"We're very far down the road with five additional countries," Trump said as quoted in a White House pool report.

Moreover, Trump said his administration is currently talking to the Palestinians.