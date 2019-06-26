Trump Says US in Trade Discussions With Vietnam, Calls Country 'Single Worst Abuser'

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States is currently in trade discussions with Vietnam and called the country "worse than China " in terms of its abusive practices.

"A lot of companies are moving to Vietnam, but Vietnam takes advantage of us even worse than China," Trump said during an interview on Fox business. "There's a very interesting situation going on there."

Trump did not comment on whether the US is considering imposing tariffs on imports from Vietnam, before calling the Southeast Asian country the "single worst abuser of everybody."

On May 13, Trump tweeted that many companies facing tariffs will be leaving China for Vietnam and other Asian countries.

In the first five months 2019, foreign direct investment into Vietnam reached an estimated $7.

3 billion, up 7.8 percent from last year's comparable period, according to data from from Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

In May, the United States escalated the trade dispute with China when it imposed a 25 tariff on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. China pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.