Trump Says US, India Have Great Discussions On Trade, US Must Be Treated Fairly

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:57 PM

The United States and India have great discussions on trade but Washington will not tolerate a deficit, US President Donald Trump said at a news conference in New Delhi Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States and India have great discussions on trade but Washington will not tolerate a deficit, US President Donald Trump said at a news conference in New Delhi Tuesday.

"We have great discussions...

the United States has to be treated fairly and India understands that," Trump said.

Trump went on to say that although the US trade deficit with India has fallen from $30 billion to $24 billion, but still believed that the number was "too high. We shouldn't have a $24 billion deficit."

