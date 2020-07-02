UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Intelligence Officials Think Alleged Russian Bounties Never Happened

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Says US Intelligence Officials Think Alleged Russian Bounties Never Happened

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that many intelligence officials think that the alleged Russian bounties for US troops in Afghanistan never took place.

"From what I hear, and I hear pretty good, the intelligence people, many of them, didn't believe it happened at all," Trump said in an interview with Fox business.

"I think it's a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats... I agree with the intelligence people. I think frankly that many of the intelligence people didn't think that it was something that even happened."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Business Russia Trump Democrats All From

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits TAQA following ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.