Trump Says US Intelligence Officials Think Alleged Russian Bounties Never Happened

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that many intelligence officials think that the alleged Russian bounties for US troops in Afghanistan never took place.

"From what I hear, and I hear pretty good, the intelligence people, many of them, didn't believe it happened at all," Trump said in an interview with Fox business.

"I think it's a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats... I agree with the intelligence people. I think frankly that many of the intelligence people didn't think that it was something that even happened."