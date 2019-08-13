Trump Says US Intelligence Shows China Moving Troops to Hong Kong Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The United States has intelligence that China is deploying military forces on its border with Hong Kong, which is being rocked by mass protests, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

"Our intelligence has informed us that the Chinese government is moving troops to the border with Hong Kong," Trump said via Twitter. "Everyone should be calm and safe!"

Protests began more than two months ago after a local legislature opened debates on a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, declared the bill "dead." However, the protesters are demanding that it be withdrawn completely. They also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing the ongoing protests, China's permanent mission to the United Nations accused the protesters of having s displayed a "tendency of resorting to terrorism" by destroying public facilities, paralyzing Hong Kong's airport, blocking public transport and using lethal weapons.