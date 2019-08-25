Trump Says US, Japan Agree in Principle on Trade Agreement, It May Be Signed in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The United States and Japan may sign a bilateral trade deal in September, US President Donald Trump said at the talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the G7 sidelines on Sunday.

"We've been working on a deal with Japan for a long time.

And we've agreed in principle ... billions and billions of Dollars," Trump said.

He noted Japan had agreed to buy a lot of the US corn surplus.

"We probably will be signing it [the deal] around UNGA," the president added.

The 74th UN General Assembly session will open on September 17.