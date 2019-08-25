UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US, Japan Agree In Principle On Trade Agreement, It May Be Signed In September

Sun 25th August 2019

Trump Says US, Japan Agree in Principle on Trade Agreement, It May Be Signed in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The United States and Japan may sign a bilateral trade deal in September, US President Donald Trump said at the talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the G7 sidelines on Sunday.

"We've been working on a deal with Japan for a long time.

And we've agreed in principle ... billions and billions of Dollars," Trump said.

He noted Japan had agreed to buy a lot of the US corn surplus.

"We probably will be signing it [the deal] around UNGA," the president added.

The 74th UN General Assembly session will open on September 17.

