Trump Says US Justice System Has Become 'Lawless,' Being Used to Win Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said during a speech at Mar-a-Lago that the US justice system has become lawless and being used to win elections.

"Our justice system has become lawless, they're using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections," Trump said on Tuesday night.

Trump is referring to Democratic Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg prosecuting him amid his bid to win the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day.