Trump Says US Knows 'Culprit' Behind Saudi Aramco Attacks, 'Locked And Loaded' to Respond

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump says Washington most likely knows who is responsible for the recent attacks on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities and the United States is waiting for verification from Riyadh before it can proceed with a response.

"Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the US President tweeted that he had authorized the release of oil from the emergency storage, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), if it is required to stabilize the market after the Saudi Aramco attacks.

In the early hours of Saturday, two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were attacked, leading to fires and production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily production.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind them. Tehran has refuted the US allegations.