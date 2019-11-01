Trump Says US Knows True Identity of New Islamic State Leader

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he knows the identity of the Islamic State's (banned in Russia) new leader, who was named following the death of the terror group's former head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US military raid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Friday that he knows the identity of the Islamic State's (banned in Russia ) new leader, who was named following the death of the terror group's former head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US military raid.

"ISIS [Islamic State] has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump provided no details about the identity of the new Islamic State leader.

On Thursday, the Islamic State gave the new leader's name as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, a nom de guerre that appears to depict the leader as a descendant of the prophet Mohammed, a member of the Quraysh tribe.

Baghdadi blew himself up along with two children on Saturday when cornered by a US military dog in his hideout in northern Syria, according to US officials.

Baghdadi's likely successor, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a US airstrike a day later, US officials said.