Trump Says US Learning From Missile Explosion In Russia, Pentagon Has More Advanced Tech

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says US Learning From Missile Explosion in Russia, Pentagon Has More Advanced Tech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said the United States is learning much from the recent missile explosion in Russia including the fact that the Defense Department has more advanced technology.

"The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia," Trump said via Twitter on Monday. "We have similar, though more advanced, technology."

