Trump Says US Looking At Closing Mexico Border Over Coronavirus
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said his government was considering closing the border with Mexico to prevent more coronavirus cases from slipping into the country.
"We are looking also at the southern border... We saved a lot of power on the southern border over the last couple of years from the courts. We are looking at that very strongly," he said at a press conference.