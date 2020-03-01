UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Looking At Closing Mexico Border Over Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump Says US Looking at Closing Mexico Border Over Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said his government was considering closing the border with Mexico to prevent more coronavirus cases from slipping into the country.

"We are looking also at the southern border... We saved a lot of power on the southern border over the last couple of years from the courts. We are looking at that very strongly," he said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Trump Mexico Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

31 minutes ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

49 minutes ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

1 hour ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

1 hour ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

1 hour ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.