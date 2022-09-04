UrduPoint.com

Trump Says US Looking Like 'Third World Nation' After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump says the raid carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at his Mar-a-Lago resort is something that is typical of a third world country.

"The entire world is watching, and they are shocked. South American countries, numerous of them, their leaders said, could you imagine if that was ever done in our country, what the United States would be saying about us," Trump said on Saturday, at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The rally is Trump's first in the midterm election season since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8.

"On a phony pretext... they rifled through the First Lady's closet, drawers and everything else, and even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son, leaving everything they touched in far different condition than it was when they started," Trump recalled, speaking in front of his supporters in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump called the FBI and the US Justice Department "vicious monsters," controlled by the radical left.

"We're like a third world nation," Trump said.

The FBI publicized an inventory last month from its raid on Trump's residence that noted 11 sets of classified documents. On Friday, the Justice Department revealed a detailed inventory, which outlines the general types of items in 33 boxes of documents taken from an office and a storage room in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It mentions 48 "empty folders with 'classified' banners" across four boxes.

Trump has denied having classified documents and criticized the raid as being done by a politicized FBI and Justice Department to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

