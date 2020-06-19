UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Maintains Policy Option Of 'Complete Decoupling From China'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The United States retains the option of completely cutting off relations with China, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer a day earlier said it might not be possible to decouple the two countries' economies.

"It was not Ambassador Lighthizer's fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn't make myself clear, but the US certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China," Trump said via Twitter.

Lighthizer in testimony to Congress on Wednesday said he did not believe decoupling the two economies was a policy option at this point.

