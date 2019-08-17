Trump Says US, Many on Opposite Side of Afghan War Looking to Make Deal 'If Possible'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The United States and many on the opposite side of the war in Afghanistan are looking to make a peace deal if possible, President Donald Trump announced after holding a policy meeting on the 19-year-long conflict.

"Just completed a very good meeting on Afghanistan," Trump said in a Twitter message on Friday. "Many on the opposite side of this 19 year war, and us, are looking to make a deal - if possible."

Earlier, Trump held a meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey with nearly all of his senior security advisers and cabinet officials regarding the situation in Afghanistan. The White House said the meeting went well and negotiations are proceeding.