UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US May Be Heading Into Recession

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump Says US May Be Heading Into Recession

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Monday that the United States may be heading into a recession, but once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis is over, the economy will experience a tremendous surge.

When asked whether the US economy is heading into a recession, Trump said, "Well, it may be."

"We are not thinking in terms of recession , we are thinking in terms of the virus... Once this goes away, once it goes through, and when we are done with it, I think you are going to see a tremendous, a tremendous surge," Trump said.

Related Topics

Trump United States May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

2 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 hours ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

1 hour ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.