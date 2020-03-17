Trump Says US May Be Heading Into Recession

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Monday that the United States may be heading into a recession, but once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis is over, the economy will experience a tremendous surge.

When asked whether the US economy is heading into a recession, Trump said, "Well, it may be."

"We are not thinking in terms of recession , we are thinking in terms of the virus... Once this goes away, once it goes through, and when we are done with it, I think you are going to see a tremendous, a tremendous surge," Trump said.