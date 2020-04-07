Trump Says US May Join Oil Output Cuts if Asked by OPEC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump did not rule out American oil producers joining global output cuts in an effort to stabilize the market, but said that OPEC has yet to ask for that.

"Maybe we will, maybe we won't.

But we will have to make that decision," Trump said during a White House briefing. "If they ask me, I'll make a decision."

In a conversation with a reporter he promised to "let him know on Thursday evening." Trump added that American companies are already curtailing their production 'seriously' following the slump in demand and prices.