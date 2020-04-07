UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US May Join Oil Output Cuts If Asked By OPEC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Says US May Join Oil Output Cuts if Asked by OPEC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump did not rule out American oil producers joining global output cuts in an effort to stabilize the market, but said that OPEC has yet to ask for that.

"Maybe we will, maybe we won't.

But we will have to make that decision," Trump said during a White House briefing. "If they ask me, I'll make a decision."

In a conversation with a reporter he promised to "let him know on Thursday evening." Trump added that American companies are already curtailing their production 'seriously' following the slump in demand and prices.

Related Topics

White House Oil Trump Market

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

3 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.